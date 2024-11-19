100 Bulgarian levs to Singapore dollars

Convert BGN to SGD at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = S$0.7243 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:11
BGN to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SGD
1 BGN to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73480.7446
Low0.72300.7230
Average0.72900.7332
Change-0.46%-2.70%
1 BGN to SGD stats

The performance of BGN to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7348 and a 30 day low of 0.7230. This means the 30 day average was 0.7290. The change for BGN to SGD was -0.46.

The performance of BGN to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7446 and a 90 day low of 0.7230. This means the 90 day average was 0.7332. The change for BGN to SGD was -2.70.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9461.6951.3981.5351.3390.7918.071
1 EUR1.05711.7921.4781.6221.4160.83519.105
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.659
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.924

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Singapore Dollar
1 BGN0.72433 SGD
5 BGN3.62167 SGD
10 BGN7.24333 SGD
20 BGN14.48666 SGD
50 BGN36.21665 SGD
100 BGN72.43330 SGD
250 BGN181.08325 SGD
500 BGN362.16650 SGD
1000 BGN724.33300 SGD
2000 BGN1,448.66600 SGD
5000 BGN3,621.66500 SGD
10000 BGN7,243.33000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 SGD1.38058 BGN
5 SGD6.90290 BGN
10 SGD13.80580 BGN
20 SGD27.61160 BGN
50 SGD69.02900 BGN
100 SGD138.05800 BGN
250 SGD345.14500 BGN
500 SGD690.29000 BGN
1000 SGD1,380.58000 BGN
2000 SGD2,761.16000 BGN
5000 SGD6,902.90000 BGN
10000 SGD13,805.80000 BGN