500 Rwandan francs to Ghanaian cedis

Convert RWF to GHS at the real exchange rate

500 rwf
4.82 ghs

1.00000 RWF = 0.00963 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:00
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RWF0.00963 GHS
5 RWF0.04816 GHS
10 RWF0.09631 GHS
20 RWF0.19263 GHS
50 RWF0.48157 GHS
100 RWF0.96314 GHS
250 RWF2.40784 GHS
500 RWF4.81569 GHS
1000 RWF9.63137 GHS
2000 RWF19.26274 GHS
5000 RWF48.15685 GHS
10000 RWF96.31370 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Rwandan Franc
1 GHS103.82700 RWF
5 GHS519.13500 RWF
10 GHS1038.27000 RWF
20 GHS2076.54000 RWF
50 GHS5191.35000 RWF
100 GHS10382.70000 RWF
250 GHS25956.75000 RWF
500 GHS51913.50000 RWF
1000 GHS103827.00000 RWF
2000 GHS207654.00000 RWF
5000 GHS519135.00000 RWF
10000 GHS1038270.00000 RWF