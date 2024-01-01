10 Rwandan francs to Czech korunas

Convert RWF to CZK at the real exchange rate

10 rwf
0.18 czk

1.00000 RWF = 0.01849 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.925751.348750.7939971.344751.525219.010882.9626
1 EUR1.0801511.456850.8576751.452531.6474520.534589.6121
1 CAD0.7414270.68641110.5886910.9970341.1308314.095161.5107
1 GBP1.259451.165941.6986811.693651.9209223.9432104.487

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 RWF0.01849 CZK
5 RWF0.09244 CZK
10 RWF0.18488 CZK
20 RWF0.36976 CZK
50 RWF0.92441 CZK
100 RWF1.84882 CZK
250 RWF4.62205 CZK
500 RWF9.24410 CZK
1000 RWF18.48820 CZK
2000 RWF36.97640 CZK
5000 RWF92.44100 CZK
10000 RWF184.88200 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Rwandan Franc
1 CZK54.08870 RWF
5 CZK270.44350 RWF
10 CZK540.88700 RWF
20 CZK1081.77400 RWF
50 CZK2704.43500 RWF
100 CZK5408.87000 RWF
250 CZK13522.17500 RWF
500 CZK27044.35000 RWF
1000 CZK54088.70000 RWF
2000 CZK108177.40000 RWF
5000 CZK270443.50000 RWF
10000 CZK540887.00000 RWF