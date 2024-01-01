10 Rwandan francs to Swiss francs

Convert RWF to CHF at the real exchange rate

10 rwf
0.01 chf

1.00000 RWF = 0.00069 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.92591.348550.7941871.344751.5253219.009482.961
1 EUR1.0800511.45650.8577351.45241.6474220.531189.602
1 CAD0.7415370.68657710.5889190.9971821.1310814.096261.5187
1 GBP1.259151.165861.6980311.693241.9206123.9357104.46

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Swiss Franc
1 RWF0.00069 CHF
5 RWF0.00346 CHF
10 RWF0.00692 CHF
20 RWF0.01383 CHF
50 RWF0.03458 CHF
100 RWF0.06916 CHF
250 RWF0.17291 CHF
500 RWF0.34582 CHF
1000 RWF0.69165 CHF
2000 RWF1.38329 CHF
5000 RWF3.45823 CHF
10000 RWF6.91647 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Rwandan Franc
1 CHF1445.82000 RWF
5 CHF7229.10000 RWF
10 CHF14458.20000 RWF
20 CHF28916.40000 RWF
50 CHF72291.00000 RWF
100 CHF144582.00000 RWF
250 CHF361455.00000 RWF
500 CHF722910.00000 RWF
1000 CHF1445820.00000 RWF
2000 CHF2891640.00000 RWF
5000 CHF7229100.00000 RWF
10000 CHF14458200.00000 RWF