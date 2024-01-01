1 thousand Serbian dinars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert RSD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 rsd
112.16 ghs

1.00000 RSD = 0.11216 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8555751.0773589.38411.454691.648710.95150518.3624
1 GBP1.168811.25925104.4761.70031.927081.1121221.4627
1 USD0.92820.794123182.96661.350251.530340.8831517.044
1 INR0.01118770.00957160.01205310.01627460.01844520.01064460.205432

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RSD0.11216 GHS
5 RSD0.56078 GHS
10 RSD1.12156 GHS
20 RSD2.24312 GHS
50 RSD5.60780 GHS
100 RSD11.21560 GHS
250 RSD28.03900 GHS
500 RSD56.07800 GHS
1000 RSD112.15600 GHS
2000 RSD224.31200 GHS
5000 RSD560.78000 GHS
10000 RSD1121.56000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Serbian Dinar
1 GHS8.91615 RSD
5 GHS44.58075 RSD
10 GHS89.16150 RSD
20 GHS178.32300 RSD
50 GHS445.80750 RSD
100 GHS891.61500 RSD
250 GHS2229.03750 RSD
500 GHS4458.07500 RSD
1000 GHS8916.15000 RSD
2000 GHS17832.30000 RSD
5000 GHS44580.75000 RSD
10000 GHS89161.50000 RSD