50 Ghanaian cedis to Serbian dinars

Convert GHS to RSD at the real exchange rate

50 ghs
496.08 rsd

1.00000 GHS = 9.92154 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:3 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GHS to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 RSD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.046987.11.433731.650350.961718.5503
1GBP1.1537411.20785100.4911.654151.904081.1095521.4023
1USD0.95520.827917183.1981.36951.576420.918617.7193
1INR0.01148110.009951170.012019510.01646070.01894780.01104110.212977

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Serbian Dinar
1 GHS9.92154 RSD
5 GHS49.60770 RSD
10 GHS99.21540 RSD
20 GHS198.43080 RSD
50 GHS496.07700 RSD
100 GHS992.15400 RSD
250 GHS2480.38500 RSD
500 GHS4960.77000 RSD
1000 GHS9921.54000 RSD
2000 GHS19843.08000 RSD
5000 GHS49607.70000 RSD
10000 GHS99215.40000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RSD0.10079 GHS
5 RSD0.50396 GHS
10 RSD1.00791 GHS
20 RSD2.01582 GHS
50 RSD5.03955 GHS
100 RSD10.07910 GHS
250 RSD25.19775 GHS
500 RSD50.39550 GHS
1000 RSD100.79100 GHS
2000 RSD201.58200 GHS
5000 RSD503.95500 GHS
10000 RSD1007.91000 GHS