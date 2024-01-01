1 thousand Serbian dinars to Czech korunas

Convert RSD to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 rsd
217.41 czk

1.00000 RSD = 0.21741 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:10
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 RSD0.21741 CZK
5 RSD1.08705 CZK
10 RSD2.17409 CZK
20 RSD4.34818 CZK
50 RSD10.87045 CZK
100 RSD21.74090 CZK
250 RSD54.35225 CZK
500 RSD108.70450 CZK
1000 RSD217.40900 CZK
2000 RSD434.81800 CZK
5000 RSD1087.04500 CZK
10000 RSD2174.09000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Serbian Dinar
1 CZK4.59962 RSD
5 CZK22.99810 RSD
10 CZK45.99620 RSD
20 CZK91.99240 RSD
50 CZK229.98100 RSD
100 CZK459.96200 RSD
250 CZK1149.90500 RSD
500 CZK2299.81000 RSD
1000 CZK4599.62000 RSD
2000 CZK9199.24000 RSD
5000 CZK22998.10000 RSD
10000 CZK45996.20000 RSD