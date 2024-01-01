50 Romanian leus to Icelandic krónas

Convert RON to ISK at the real exchange rate

50 ron
1,494.13 isk

1.00000 RON = 29.88250 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.92861.350751.531630.7945651.346350.8827582.989
1 EUR1.0768511.454561.649330.855621.449820.95059589.3667
1 CAD0.7403290.68749511.133910.588240.9967430.65352661.4392
1 AUD0.65290.6063050.88190510.5187720.8790320.57634754.1835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Icelandic Króna
1 RON29.88250 ISK
5 RON149.41250 ISK
10 RON298.82500 ISK
20 RON597.65000 ISK
50 RON1494.12500 ISK
100 RON2988.25000 ISK
250 RON7470.62500 ISK
500 RON14941.25000 ISK
1000 RON29882.50000 ISK
2000 RON59765.00000 ISK
5000 RON149412.50000 ISK
10000 RON298825.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Romanian Leu
1 ISK0.03346 RON
5 ISK0.16732 RON
10 ISK0.33464 RON
20 ISK0.66929 RON
50 ISK1.67322 RON
100 ISK3.34644 RON
250 ISK8.36610 RON
500 ISK16.73220 RON
1000 ISK33.46440 RON
2000 ISK66.92880 RON
5000 ISK167.32200 RON
10000 ISK334.64400 RON