100 Icelandic krónas to Romanian leus

Convert ISK to RON at the real exchange rate

100 isk
3.31 ron

kr1.000 ISK = L0.03307 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03340.0335
Low0.03310.0331
Average0.03320.0333
Change-0.74%-0.03%
View full history

1 ISK to RON stats

The performance of ISK to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0334 and a 30 day low of 0.0331. This means the 30 day average was 0.0332. The change for ISK to RON was -0.74.

The performance of ISK to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0335 and a 90 day low of 0.0331. This means the 90 day average was 0.0333. The change for ISK to RON was -0.03.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Romanian Leu
1 ISK0.03307 RON
5 ISK0.16534 RON
10 ISK0.33068 RON
20 ISK0.66135 RON
50 ISK1.65338 RON
100 ISK3.30675 RON
250 ISK8.26688 RON
500 ISK16.53375 RON
1000 ISK33.06750 RON
2000 ISK66.13500 RON
5000 ISK165.33750 RON
10000 ISK330.67500 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Icelandic Króna
1 RON30.24110 ISK
5 RON151.20550 ISK
10 RON302.41100 ISK
20 RON604.82200 ISK
50 RON1,512.05500 ISK
100 RON3,024.11000 ISK
250 RON7,560.27500 ISK
500 RON15,120.55000 ISK
1000 RON30,241.10000 ISK
2000 RON60,482.20000 ISK
5000 RON151,205.50000 ISK
10000 RON302,411.00000 ISK