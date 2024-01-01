1 thousand Romanian leus to Djiboutian francs

Convert RON to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
38,477 djf

1.00000 RON = 38.47730 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855561.0769589.37421.454471.648860.9505918.3657
1 GBP1.1688311.2588104.4661.700071.927281.1110721.4668
1 USD0.928550.794407182.98831.350551.531040.8826517.0534
1 INR0.01118890.009572520.012049910.0162740.01844890.01063580.205492

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Djiboutian Franc
1 RON38.47730 DJF
5 RON192.38650 DJF
10 RON384.77300 DJF
20 RON769.54600 DJF
50 RON1923.86500 DJF
100 RON3847.73000 DJF
250 RON9619.32500 DJF
500 RON19238.65000 DJF
1000 RON38477.30000 DJF
2000 RON76954.60000 DJF
5000 RON192386.50000 DJF
10000 RON384773.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Romanian Leu
1 DJF0.02599 RON
5 DJF0.12995 RON
10 DJF0.25989 RON
20 DJF0.51979 RON
50 DJF1.29947 RON
100 DJF2.59894 RON
250 DJF6.49735 RON
500 DJF12.99470 RON
1000 DJF25.98940 RON
2000 DJF51.97880 RON
5000 DJF129.94700 RON
10000 DJF259.89400 RON