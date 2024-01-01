5000 Romanian leus to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert RON to BAM at the real exchange rate

5,000 ron
1,964.68 bam

1.00000 RON = 0.39294 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.92871.350651.531980.7946281.34640.882982.9876
1 EUR1.0767511.454311.649560.855631.449740.95070589.3569
1 CAD0.7403840.6876111.134250.588330.9968530.65368561.4427
1 AUD0.652750.6062220.88163710.5186940.8788630.57631354.1702

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 RON0.39294 BAM
5 RON1.96468 BAM
10 RON3.92936 BAM
20 RON7.85872 BAM
50 RON19.64680 BAM
100 RON39.29360 BAM
250 RON98.23400 BAM
500 RON196.46800 BAM
1000 RON392.93600 BAM
2000 RON785.87200 BAM
5000 RON1964.68000 BAM
10000 RON3929.36000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Romanian Leu
1 BAM2.54494 RON
5 BAM12.72470 RON
10 BAM25.44940 RON
20 BAM50.89880 RON
50 BAM127.24700 RON
100 BAM254.49400 RON
250 BAM636.23500 RON
500 BAM1272.47000 RON
1000 BAM2544.94000 RON
2000 BAM5089.88000 RON
5000 BAM12724.70000 RON
10000 BAM25449.40000 RON