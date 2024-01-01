1 Romanian leu to Angolan kwanzas

Convert RON to AOA at the real exchange rate

1 ron
180.97 aoa

1.00000 RON = 180.97200 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:54
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Angolan Kwanza
1 RON180.97200 AOA
5 RON904.86000 AOA
10 RON1809.72000 AOA
20 RON3619.44000 AOA
50 RON9048.60000 AOA
100 RON18097.20000 AOA
250 RON45243.00000 AOA
500 RON90486.00000 AOA
1000 RON180972.00000 AOA
2000 RON361944.00000 AOA
5000 RON904860.00000 AOA
10000 RON1809720.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Romanian Leu
1 AOA0.00553 RON
5 AOA0.02763 RON
10 AOA0.05526 RON
20 AOA0.11051 RON
50 AOA0.27629 RON
100 AOA0.55257 RON
250 AOA1.38143 RON
500 AOA2.76285 RON
1000 AOA5.52571 RON
2000 AOA11.05142 RON
5000 AOA27.62855 RON
10000 AOA55.25710 RON