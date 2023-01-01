250 Angolan kwanzas to Romanian leus

Convert AOA to RON at the real exchange rate

250 aoa
1.42 ron

1.00000 AOA = 0.00567 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AOA to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.049787.32151.433891.646590.9635518.4665
1GBP1.1551311.2125100.8641.656281.901961.1130321.3305
1USD0.952650.824742183.18711.3661.568630.9179517.5922
1INR0.01145190.00991430.012021110.01642080.01885660.01103480.211478

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Romanian Leu
1 AOA0.00567 RON
5 AOA0.02837 RON
10 AOA0.05674 RON
20 AOA0.11347 RON
50 AOA0.28368 RON
100 AOA0.56736 RON
250 AOA1.41839 RON
500 AOA2.83678 RON
1000 AOA5.67355 RON
2000 AOA11.34710 RON
5000 AOA28.36775 RON
10000 AOA56.73550 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Angolan Kwanza
1 RON176.25700 AOA
5 RON881.28500 AOA
10 RON1762.57000 AOA
20 RON3525.14000 AOA
50 RON8812.85000 AOA
100 RON17625.70000 AOA
250 RON44064.25000 AOA
500 RON88128.50000 AOA
1000 RON176257.00000 AOA
2000 RON352514.00000 AOA
5000 RON881285.00000 AOA
10000 RON1762570.00000 AOA