500 Pakistani rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert PKR to AED at the real exchange rate

500 pkr
6.60 aed

1.000 PKR = 0.01321 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06488.841.4661.6550.9717.911
1 GBP1.17111.246104.0481.7171.9391.13620.977
1 USD0.940.803183.5351.3791.5570.91216.841
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PKR0.01321 AED
5 PKR0.06603 AED
10 PKR0.13206 AED
20 PKR0.26411 AED
50 PKR0.66028 AED
100 PKR1.32055 AED
250 PKR3.30138 AED
500 PKR6.60275 AED
1000 PKR13.20550 AED
2000 PKR26.41100 AED
5000 PKR66.02750 AED
10000 PKR132.05500 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Pakistani Rupee
1 AED75.72600 PKR
5 AED378.63000 PKR
10 AED757.26000 PKR
20 AED1,514.52000 PKR
50 AED3,786.30000 PKR
100 AED7,572.60000 PKR
250 AED18,931.50000 PKR
500 AED37,863.00000 PKR
1000 AED75,726.00000 PKR
2000 AED151,452.00000 PKR
5000 AED378,630.00000 PKR
10000 AED757,260.00000 PKR