10 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Pakistani rupees

Convert AED to PKR at the real exchange rate

10 aed
781.51 pkr

1.00000 AED = 78.15140 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:25 UTC
AED to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.056487.87351.435171.648180.963618.4236
1GBP1.153611.2185101.3571.655391.901081.1116121.2506
1USD0.94660.820681183.1821.358551.560180.912117.44
1INR0.011380.009866090.012021810.01633230.01875630.01096510.209661

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Pakistani Rupee
1 AED78.15140 PKR
5 AED390.75700 PKR
10 AED781.51400 PKR
20 AED1563.02800 PKR
50 AED3907.57000 PKR
100 AED7815.14000 PKR
250 AED19537.85000 PKR
500 AED39075.70000 PKR
1000 AED78151.40000 PKR
2000 AED156302.80000 PKR
5000 AED390757.00000 PKR
10000 AED781514.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PKR0.01280 AED
5 PKR0.06398 AED
10 PKR0.12796 AED
20 PKR0.25591 AED
50 PKR0.63979 AED
100 PKR1.27957 AED
250 PKR3.19893 AED
500 PKR6.39785 AED
1000 PKR12.79570 AED
2000 PKR25.59140 AED
5000 PKR63.97850 AED
10000 PKR127.95700 AED