100 Philippine pesos to Honduran lempiras

Convert PHP to HNL at the real exchange rate

100 php
43.38 hnl

1.000 PHP = 0.4338 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.6731.4651.6540.9717.835
1 GBP1.17211.244103.8891.7161.9381.13720.895
1 USD0.9420.804183.5161.3791.5580.91416.798
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 PHP0.43384 HNL
5 PHP2.16921 HNL
10 PHP4.33841 HNL
20 PHP8.67682 HNL
50 PHP21.69205 HNL
100 PHP43.38410 HNL
250 PHP108.46025 HNL
500 PHP216.92050 HNL
1000 PHP433.84100 HNL
2000 PHP867.68200 HNL
5000 PHP2,169.20500 HNL
10000 PHP4,338.41000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Philippine Peso
1 HNL2.30499 PHP
5 HNL11.52495 PHP
10 HNL23.04990 PHP
20 HNL46.09980 PHP
50 HNL115.24950 PHP
100 HNL230.49900 PHP
250 HNL576.24750 PHP
500 HNL1,152.49500 PHP
1000 HNL2,304.99000 PHP
2000 HNL4,609.98000 PHP
5000 HNL11,524.95000 PHP
10000 HNL23,049.90000 PHP