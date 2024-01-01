10 thousand Philippine pesos to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert PHP to GTQ at the real exchange rate

10,000 php
1,364.39 gtq

1.000 PHP = 0.1364 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6431.4651.6540.9717.826
1 GBP1.17211.244103.8511.7161.9381.13720.885
1 USD0.9420.804183.5151.381.5580.91416.795
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 PHP0.13644 GTQ
5 PHP0.68220 GTQ
10 PHP1.36439 GTQ
20 PHP2.72878 GTQ
50 PHP6.82195 GTQ
100 PHP13.64390 GTQ
250 PHP34.10975 GTQ
500 PHP68.21950 GTQ
1000 PHP136.43900 GTQ
2000 PHP272.87800 GTQ
5000 PHP682.19500 GTQ
10000 PHP1,364.39000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Philippine Peso
1 GTQ7.32927 PHP
5 GTQ36.64635 PHP
10 GTQ73.29270 PHP
20 GTQ146.58540 PHP
50 GTQ366.46350 PHP
100 GTQ732.92700 PHP
250 GTQ1,832.31750 PHP
500 GTQ3,664.63500 PHP
1000 GTQ7,329.27000 PHP
2000 GTQ14,658.54000 PHP
5000 GTQ36,646.35000 PHP
10000 GTQ73,292.70000 PHP