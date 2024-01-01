Omani rials to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert OMR to ANG at the real exchange rate

1,000 omr
4,649.23 ang

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = ƒ4.649 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
OMR to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.64974.6509
Low4.64914.6491
Average4.64934.6496
Change0.00%-0.02%
1 OMR to ANG stats

The performance of OMR to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6497 and a 30 day low of 4.6491. This means the 30 day average was 4.6493. The change for OMR to ANG was 0.00.

The performance of OMR to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.6509 and a 90 day low of 4.6491. This means the 90 day average was 4.6496. The change for OMR to ANG was -0.02.

How to convert Omani rials to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 OMR4.64923 ANG
5 OMR23.24615 ANG
10 OMR46.49230 ANG
20 OMR92.98460 ANG
50 OMR232.46150 ANG
100 OMR464.92300 ANG
250 OMR1,162.30750 ANG
500 OMR2,324.61500 ANG
1000 OMR4,649.23000 ANG
2000 OMR9,298.46000 ANG
5000 OMR23,246.15000 ANG
10000 OMR46,492.30000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Omani Rial
1 ANG0.21509 OMR
5 ANG1.07545 OMR
10 ANG2.15089 OMR
20 ANG4.30178 OMR
50 ANG10.75445 OMR
100 ANG21.50890 OMR
250 ANG53.77225 OMR
500 ANG107.54450 OMR
1000 ANG215.08900 OMR
2000 ANG430.17800 OMR
5000 ANG1,075.44500 OMR
10000 ANG2,150.89000 OMR