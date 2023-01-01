5 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Omani rials

Convert ANG to OMR at the real exchange rate

5 ang
1.068 omr

1.00000 ANG = 0.21363 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:43 UTC
ANG to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Omani Rial
1 ANG0.21363 OMR
5 ANG1.06812 OMR
10 ANG2.13625 OMR
20 ANG4.27250 OMR
50 ANG10.68125 OMR
100 ANG21.36250 OMR
250 ANG53.40625 OMR
500 ANG106.81250 OMR
1000 ANG213.62500 OMR
2000 ANG427.25000 OMR
5000 ANG1068.12500 OMR
10000 ANG2136.25000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 OMR4.68111 ANG
5 OMR23.40555 ANG
10 OMR46.81110 ANG
20 OMR93.62220 ANG
50 OMR234.05550 ANG
100 OMR468.11100 ANG
250 OMR1170.27750 ANG
500 OMR2340.55500 ANG
1000 OMR4681.11000 ANG
2000 OMR9362.22000 ANG
5000 OMR23405.55000 ANG
10000 OMR46811.10000 ANG