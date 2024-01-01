10 New Zealand dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert NZD to MRU at the real exchange rate

10 nzd
236.37 mru

$1.000 NZD = UM23.64 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.262924.3734
Low23.270023.2700
Average23.815324.0201
Change-2.44%-1.16%
1 NZD to MRU stats

The performance of NZD to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.2629 and a 30 day low of 23.2700. This means the 30 day average was 23.8153. The change for NZD to MRU was -2.44.

The performance of NZD to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.3734 and a 90 day low of 23.2700. This means the 90 day average was 24.0201. The change for NZD to MRU was -1.16.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 NZD23.63690 MRU
5 NZD118.18450 MRU
10 NZD236.36900 MRU
20 NZD472.73800 MRU
50 NZD1,181.84500 MRU
100 NZD2,363.69000 MRU
250 NZD5,909.22500 MRU
500 NZD11,818.45000 MRU
1000 NZD23,636.90000 MRU
2000 NZD47,273.80000 MRU
5000 NZD118,184.50000 MRU
10000 NZD236,369.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / New Zealand Dollar
1 MRU0.04231 NZD
5 MRU0.21153 NZD
10 MRU0.42307 NZD
20 MRU0.84614 NZD
50 MRU2.11534 NZD
100 MRU4.23068 NZD
250 MRU10.57670 NZD
500 MRU21.15340 NZD
1000 MRU42.30680 NZD
2000 MRU84.61360 NZD
5000 MRU211.53400 NZD
10000 MRU423.06800 NZD