1 Mauritanian ouguiya to New Zealand dollars

Convert MRU to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 mru
0.04 nzd

1.00000 MRU = 0.04405 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:10 UTC
MRU to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / New Zealand Dollar
1 MRU0.04405 NZD
5 MRU0.22024 NZD
10 MRU0.44049 NZD
20 MRU0.88098 NZD
50 MRU2.20244 NZD
100 MRU4.40488 NZD
250 MRU11.01220 NZD
500 MRU22.02440 NZD
1000 MRU44.04880 NZD
2000 MRU88.09760 NZD
5000 MRU220.24400 NZD
10000 MRU440.48800 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 NZD22.70210 MRU
5 NZD113.51050 MRU
10 NZD227.02100 MRU
20 NZD454.04200 MRU
50 NZD1135.10500 MRU
100 NZD2270.21000 MRU
250 NZD5675.52500 MRU
500 NZD11351.05000 MRU
1000 NZD22702.10000 MRU
2000 NZD45404.20000 MRU
5000 NZD113510.50000 MRU
10000 NZD227021.00000 MRU