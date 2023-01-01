5000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to New Zealand dollars

Convert MRU to NZD at the real exchange rate

5000 mru
220.26 nzd

1.00000 MRU = 0.04405 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MRU to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.046887.12251.435371.659610.964418.8713
1GBP1.1536711.20765100.511.655931.914631.112621.771
1USD0.95530.828054183.22751.37121.585410.921318.0276
1INR0.01147810.009949290.012015310.01647530.01904920.01106970.216606

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / New Zealand Dollar
1 MRU0.04405 NZD
5 MRU0.22026 NZD
10 MRU0.44053 NZD
20 MRU0.88105 NZD
50 MRU2.20263 NZD
100 MRU4.40526 NZD
250 MRU11.01315 NZD
500 MRU22.02630 NZD
1000 MRU44.05260 NZD
2000 MRU88.10520 NZD
5000 MRU220.26300 NZD
10000 MRU440.52600 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 NZD22.70020 MRU
5 NZD113.50100 MRU
10 NZD227.00200 MRU
20 NZD454.00400 MRU
50 NZD1135.01000 MRU
100 NZD2270.02000 MRU
250 NZD5675.05000 MRU
500 NZD11350.10000 MRU
1000 NZD22700.20000 MRU
2000 NZD45400.40000 MRU
5000 NZD113501.00000 MRU
10000 NZD227002.00000 MRU