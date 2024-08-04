10 New Zealand dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert NZD to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 nzd
1,797.74 lkr

$1.000 NZD = Sr179.8 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High186.9280187.6490
Low177.7720177.7720
Average182.3243183.8242
Change-3.83%0.55%
1 NZD to LKR stats

The performance of NZD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 186.9280 and a 30 day low of 177.7720. This means the 30 day average was 182.3243. The change for NZD to LKR was -3.83.

The performance of NZD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 187.6490 and a 90 day low of 177.7720. This means the 90 day average was 183.8242. The change for NZD to LKR was 0.55.

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NZD179.77400 LKR
5 NZD898.87000 LKR
10 NZD1,797.74000 LKR
20 NZD3,595.48000 LKR
50 NZD8,988.70000 LKR
100 NZD17,977.40000 LKR
250 NZD44,943.50000 LKR
500 NZD89,887.00000 LKR
1000 NZD179,774.00000 LKR
2000 NZD359,548.00000 LKR
5000 NZD898,870.00000 LKR
10000 NZD1,797,740.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / New Zealand Dollar
1 LKR0.00556 NZD
5 LKR0.02781 NZD
10 LKR0.05563 NZD
20 LKR0.11125 NZD
50 LKR0.27813 NZD
100 LKR0.55626 NZD
250 LKR1.39064 NZD
500 LKR2.78128 NZD
1000 LKR5.56255 NZD
2000 LKR11.12510 NZD
5000 LKR27.81275 NZD
10000 LKR55.62550 NZD