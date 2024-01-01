100 New Zealand dollars to Algerian dinars

Convert NZD to DZD at the real exchange rate

100 nzd
8,001.18 dzd

$1.000 NZD = دج80.01 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High82.551983.2326
Low78.970278.9702
Average80.808481.6944
Change-3.08%-0.94%
1 NZD to DZD stats

The performance of NZD to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 82.5519 and a 30 day low of 78.9702. This means the 30 day average was 80.8084. The change for NZD to DZD was -3.08.

The performance of NZD to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 83.2326 and a 90 day low of 78.9702. This means the 90 day average was 81.6944. The change for NZD to DZD was -0.94.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 NZD80.01180 DZD
5 NZD400.05900 DZD
10 NZD800.11800 DZD
20 NZD1,600.23600 DZD
50 NZD4,000.59000 DZD
100 NZD8,001.18000 DZD
250 NZD20,002.95000 DZD
500 NZD40,005.90000 DZD
1000 NZD80,011.80000 DZD
2000 NZD160,023.60000 DZD
5000 NZD400,059.00000 DZD
10000 NZD800,118.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / New Zealand Dollar
1 DZD0.01250 NZD
5 DZD0.06249 NZD
10 DZD0.12498 NZD
20 DZD0.24996 NZD
50 DZD0.62491 NZD
100 DZD1.24982 NZD
250 DZD3.12455 NZD
500 DZD6.24910 NZD
1000 DZD12.49820 NZD
2000 DZD24.99640 NZD
5000 DZD62.49100 NZD
10000 DZD124.98200 NZD