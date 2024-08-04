10 New Zealand dollars to Czech korunas

Convert NZD to CZK at the real exchange rate

10 nzd
138.33 czk

$1.000 NZD = Kč13.83 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.318014.3180
Low13.747413.7474
Average14.015514.0390
Change-2.90%-0.87%
1 NZD to CZK stats

The performance of NZD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.3180 and a 30 day low of 13.7474. This means the 30 day average was 14.0155. The change for NZD to CZK was -2.90.

The performance of NZD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.3180 and a 90 day low of 13.7474. This means the 90 day average was 14.0390. The change for NZD to CZK was -0.87.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NZD13.83320 CZK
5 NZD69.16600 CZK
10 NZD138.33200 CZK
20 NZD276.66400 CZK
50 NZD691.66000 CZK
100 NZD1,383.32000 CZK
250 NZD3,458.30000 CZK
500 NZD6,916.60000 CZK
1000 NZD13,833.20000 CZK
2000 NZD27,666.40000 CZK
5000 NZD69,166.00000 CZK
10000 NZD138,332.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / New Zealand Dollar
1 CZK0.07229 NZD
5 CZK0.36145 NZD
10 CZK0.72290 NZD
20 CZK1.44579 NZD
50 CZK3.61448 NZD
100 CZK7.22896 NZD
250 CZK18.07240 NZD
500 CZK36.14480 NZD
1000 CZK72.28960 NZD
2000 CZK144.57920 NZD
5000 CZK361.44800 NZD
10000 CZK722.89600 NZD