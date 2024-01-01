Nepalese rupees to Ugandan shillings today
Convert NPR to UGX at the real exchange rate
|1 NPR to UGX
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|27.9258
|28.7059
|Low
|27.6010
|27.6010
|Average
|27.7181
|28.0385
|Change
|0.30%
|-1.38%
1 NPR to UGX stats
The performance of NPR to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.9258 and a 30 day low of 27.6010. This means the 30 day average was 27.7181. The change for NPR to UGX was 0.30.
The performance of NPR to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.7059 and a 90 day low of 27.6010. This means the 90 day average was 28.0385. The change for NPR to UGX was -1.38.
|Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
|1 NPR
|27.76500 UGX
|5 NPR
|138.82500 UGX
|10 NPR
|277.65000 UGX
|20 NPR
|555.30000 UGX
|50 NPR
|1,388.25000 UGX
|100 NPR
|2,776.50000 UGX
|250 NPR
|6,941.25000 UGX
|500 NPR
|13,882.50000 UGX
|1000 NPR
|27,765.00000 UGX
|2000 NPR
|55,530.00000 UGX
|5000 NPR
|138,825.00000 UGX
|10000 NPR
|277,650.00000 UGX