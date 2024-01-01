20 Nepalese rupees to Ugandan shillings

Convert NPR to UGX at the real exchange rate

20 npr
555 ugx

₨1.000 NPR = Ush27.77 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
NPR to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.925828.7059
Low27.601027.6010
Average27.718128.0385
Change0.30%-1.38%
1 NPR to UGX stats

The performance of NPR to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.9258 and a 30 day low of 27.6010. This means the 30 day average was 27.7181. The change for NPR to UGX was 0.30.

The performance of NPR to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.7059 and a 90 day low of 27.6010. This means the 90 day average was 28.0385. The change for NPR to UGX was -1.38.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 NPR27.76500 UGX
5 NPR138.82500 UGX
10 NPR277.65000 UGX
20 NPR555.30000 UGX
50 NPR1,388.25000 UGX
100 NPR2,776.50000 UGX
250 NPR6,941.25000 UGX
500 NPR13,882.50000 UGX
1000 NPR27,765.00000 UGX
2000 NPR55,530.00000 UGX
5000 NPR138,825.00000 UGX
10000 NPR277,650.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Nepalese Rupee
1 UGX0.03602 NPR
5 UGX0.18008 NPR
10 UGX0.36017 NPR
20 UGX0.72033 NPR
50 UGX1.80083 NPR
100 UGX3.60166 NPR
250 UGX9.00415 NPR
500 UGX18.00830 NPR
1000 UGX36.01660 NPR
2000 UGX72.03320 NPR
5000 UGX180.08300 NPR
10000 UGX360.16600 NPR