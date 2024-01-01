100 Nepalese rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert NPR to PEN at the real exchange rate

100 npr
2.79 pen

₨1.000 NPR = S/.0.02793 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
NPR to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02840.0288
Low0.02780.0276
Average0.02800.0281
Change-1.69%0.10%
1 NPR to PEN stats

The performance of NPR to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0284 and a 30 day low of 0.0278. This means the 30 day average was 0.0280. The change for NPR to PEN was -1.69.

The performance of NPR to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0288 and a 90 day low of 0.0276. This means the 90 day average was 0.0281. The change for NPR to PEN was 0.10.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 NPR0.02793 PEN
5 NPR0.13965 PEN
10 NPR0.27930 PEN
20 NPR0.55859 PEN
50 NPR1.39648 PEN
100 NPR2.79295 PEN
250 NPR6.98238 PEN
500 NPR13.96475 PEN
1000 NPR27.92950 PEN
2000 NPR55.85900 PEN
5000 NPR139.64750 PEN
10000 NPR279.29500 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Nepalese Rupee
1 PEN35.80450 NPR
5 PEN179.02250 NPR
10 PEN358.04500 NPR
20 PEN716.09000 NPR
50 PEN1,790.22500 NPR
100 PEN3,580.45000 NPR
250 PEN8,951.12500 NPR
500 PEN17,902.25000 NPR
1000 PEN35,804.50000 NPR
2000 PEN71,609.00000 NPR
5000 PEN179,022.50000 NPR
10000 PEN358,045.00000 NPR