5 Nepalese rupees to Mexican pesos

Convert NPR to MXN at the real exchange rate

5 npr
0.72 mxn

₨1.000 NPR = Mex$0.1431 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14310.1431
Low0.13180.1242
Average0.13590.1331
Change5.56%13.21%
1 NPR to MXN stats

The performance of NPR to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1431 and a 30 day low of 0.1318. This means the 30 day average was 0.1359. The change for NPR to MXN was 5.56.

The performance of NPR to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1431 and a 90 day low of 0.1242. This means the 90 day average was 0.1331. The change for NPR to MXN was 13.21.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 NPR0.14309 MXN
5 NPR0.71545 MXN
10 NPR1.43090 MXN
20 NPR2.86180 MXN
50 NPR7.15450 MXN
100 NPR14.30900 MXN
250 NPR35.77250 MXN
500 NPR71.54500 MXN
1000 NPR143.09000 MXN
2000 NPR286.18000 MXN
5000 NPR715.45000 MXN
10000 NPR1,430.90000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Nepalese Rupee
1 MXN6.98863 NPR
5 MXN34.94315 NPR
10 MXN69.88630 NPR
20 MXN139.77260 NPR
50 MXN349.43150 NPR
100 MXN698.86300 NPR
250 MXN1,747.15750 NPR
500 MXN3,494.31500 NPR
1000 MXN6,988.63000 NPR
2000 MXN13,977.26000 NPR
5000 MXN34,943.15000 NPR
10000 MXN69,886.30000 NPR