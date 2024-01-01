250 Nepalese rupees to Kenyan shillings

Convert NPR to KES at the real exchange rate

250 npr
242 kes

₨1.000 NPR = Ksh0.9697 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
NPR to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.99311.0095
Low0.95770.9577
Average0.97000.9738
Change1.00%-3.94%
1 NPR to KES stats

The performance of NPR to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9931 and a 30 day low of 0.9577. This means the 30 day average was 0.9700. The change for NPR to KES was 1.00.

The performance of NPR to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0095 and a 90 day low of 0.9577. This means the 90 day average was 0.9738. The change for NPR to KES was -3.94.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 NPR0.96966 KES
5 NPR4.84832 KES
10 NPR9.69664 KES
20 NPR19.39328 KES
50 NPR48.48320 KES
100 NPR96.96640 KES
250 NPR242.41600 KES
500 NPR484.83200 KES
1000 NPR969.66400 KES
2000 NPR1,939.32800 KES
5000 NPR4,848.32000 KES
10000 NPR9,696.64000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Nepalese Rupee
1 KES1.03128 NPR
5 KES5.15640 NPR
10 KES10.31280 NPR
20 KES20.62560 NPR
50 KES51.56400 NPR
100 KES103.12800 NPR
250 KES257.82000 NPR
500 KES515.64000 NPR
1000 KES1,031.28000 NPR
2000 KES2,062.56000 NPR
5000 KES5,156.40000 NPR
10000 KES10,312.80000 NPR