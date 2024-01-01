5,000 Nepalese rupees to Israeli new sheqels

Convert NPR to ILS at the real exchange rate

5,000 npr
142.04 ils

₨1.000 NPR = ₪0.02841 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02840.0284
Low0.02690.0269
Average0.02750.0277
Change3.00%2.15%
View full history

1 NPR to ILS stats

The performance of NPR to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0284 and a 30 day low of 0.0269. This means the 30 day average was 0.0275. The change for NPR to ILS was 3.00.

The performance of NPR to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0284 and a 90 day low of 0.0269. This means the 90 day average was 0.0277. The change for NPR to ILS was 2.15.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 NPR0.02841 ILS
5 NPR0.14204 ILS
10 NPR0.28407 ILS
20 NPR0.56814 ILS
50 NPR1.42036 ILS
100 NPR2.84071 ILS
250 NPR7.10178 ILS
500 NPR14.20355 ILS
1000 NPR28.40710 ILS
2000 NPR56.81420 ILS
5000 NPR142.03550 ILS
10000 NPR284.07100 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Nepalese Rupee
1 ILS35.20250 NPR
5 ILS176.01250 NPR
10 ILS352.02500 NPR
20 ILS704.05000 NPR
50 ILS1,760.12500 NPR
100 ILS3,520.25000 NPR
250 ILS8,800.62500 NPR
500 ILS17,601.25000 NPR
1000 ILS35,202.50000 NPR
2000 ILS70,405.00000 NPR
5000 ILS176,012.50000 NPR
10000 ILS352,025.00000 NPR