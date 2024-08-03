250 Israeli new sheqels to Nepalese rupees

Convert ILS to NPR at the real exchange rate

250 ils
8,800.63 npr

₪1.000 ILS = ₨35.20 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High37.160337.1603
Low35.202535.2025
Average36.435136.0902
Change-1.58%-2.03%
1 ILS to NPR stats

The performance of ILS to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 37.1603 and a 30 day low of 35.2025. This means the 30 day average was 36.4351. The change for ILS to NPR was -1.58.

The performance of ILS to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 37.1603 and a 90 day low of 35.2025. This means the 90 day average was 36.0902. The change for ILS to NPR was -2.03.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Nepalese Rupee
1 ILS35.20250 NPR
5 ILS176.01250 NPR
10 ILS352.02500 NPR
20 ILS704.05000 NPR
50 ILS1,760.12500 NPR
100 ILS3,520.25000 NPR
250 ILS8,800.62500 NPR
500 ILS17,601.25000 NPR
1000 ILS35,202.50000 NPR
2000 ILS70,405.00000 NPR
5000 ILS176,012.50000 NPR
10000 ILS352,025.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 NPR0.02841 ILS
5 NPR0.14204 ILS
10 NPR0.28407 ILS
20 NPR0.56814 ILS
50 NPR1.42036 ILS
100 NPR2.84071 ILS
250 NPR7.10178 ILS
500 NPR14.20355 ILS
1000 NPR28.40710 ILS
2000 NPR56.81420 ILS
5000 NPR142.03550 ILS
10000 NPR284.07100 ILS