2,000 Nepalese rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert NPR to IDR at the real exchange rate

2,000 npr
241,792 idr

₨1.000 NPR = Rp120.9 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
NPR to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High121.8470123.0680
Low120.3790119.2040
Average121.2138121.3549
Change-0.78%0.79%
1 NPR to IDR stats

The performance of NPR to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 121.8470 and a 30 day low of 120.3790. This means the 30 day average was 121.2138. The change for NPR to IDR was -0.78.

The performance of NPR to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 123.0680 and a 90 day low of 119.2040. This means the 90 day average was 121.3549. The change for NPR to IDR was 0.79.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NPR120.89600 IDR
5 NPR604.48000 IDR
10 NPR1,208.96000 IDR
20 NPR2,417.92000 IDR
50 NPR6,044.80000 IDR
100 NPR12,089.60000 IDR
250 NPR30,224.00000 IDR
500 NPR60,448.00000 IDR
1000 NPR120,896.00000 IDR
2000 NPR241,792.00000 IDR
5000 NPR604,480.00000 IDR
10000 NPR1,208,960.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Nepalese Rupee
1 IDR0.00827 NPR
5 IDR0.04136 NPR
10 IDR0.08272 NPR
20 IDR0.16543 NPR
50 IDR0.41358 NPR
100 IDR0.82716 NPR
250 IDR2.06790 NPR
500 IDR4.13580 NPR
1000 IDR8.27160 NPR
2000 IDR16.54320 NPR
5000 IDR41.35800 NPR
10000 IDR82.71600 NPR