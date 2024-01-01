1 Nepalese rupee to Fijian dollars

Convert NPR to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 npr
0.02 fjd

₨1.000 NPR = FJ$0.01696 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NPR to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NPR to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01710.0171
Low0.01680.0168
Average0.01690.0169
Change0.88%0.16%
View full history

1 NPR to FJD stats

The performance of NPR to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0171 and a 30 day low of 0.0168. This means the 30 day average was 0.0169. The change for NPR to FJD was 0.88.

The performance of NPR to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0171 and a 90 day low of 0.0168. This means the 90 day average was 0.0169. The change for NPR to FJD was 0.16.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupee

NPR to USD

NPR to EUR

NPR to GBP

NPR to INR

NPR to JPY

NPR to RUB

NPR to AUD

NPR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 NPR0.01696 FJD
5 NPR0.08479 FJD
10 NPR0.16959 FJD
20 NPR0.33917 FJD
50 NPR0.84794 FJD
100 NPR1.69587 FJD
250 NPR4.23968 FJD
500 NPR8.47935 FJD
1000 NPR16.95870 FJD
2000 NPR33.91740 FJD
5000 NPR84.79350 FJD
10000 NPR169.58700 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 FJD58.96670 NPR
5 FJD294.83350 NPR
10 FJD589.66700 NPR
20 FJD1,179.33400 NPR
50 FJD2,948.33500 NPR
100 FJD5,896.67000 NPR
250 FJD14,741.67500 NPR
500 FJD29,483.35000 NPR
1000 FJD58,966.70000 NPR
2000 FJD117,933.40000 NPR
5000 FJD294,833.50000 NPR
10000 FJD589,667.00000 NPR