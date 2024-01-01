50 Nepalese rupees to Swiss francs

Convert NPR to CHF at the real exchange rate

50 npr
0.32 chf

₨1.000 NPR = SFr.0.006402 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00670.0069
Low0.00640.0064
Average0.00660.0067
Change-4.52%-5.68%
1 NPR to CHF stats

The performance of NPR to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0067 and a 30 day low of 0.0064. This means the 30 day average was 0.0066. The change for NPR to CHF was -4.52.

The performance of NPR to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0069 and a 90 day low of 0.0064. This means the 90 day average was 0.0067. The change for NPR to CHF was -5.68.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 NPR0.00640 CHF
5 NPR0.03201 CHF
10 NPR0.06402 CHF
20 NPR0.12804 CHF
50 NPR0.32011 CHF
100 NPR0.64022 CHF
250 NPR1.60056 CHF
500 NPR3.20112 CHF
1000 NPR6.40224 CHF
2000 NPR12.80448 CHF
5000 NPR32.01120 CHF
10000 NPR64.02240 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Nepalese Rupee
1 CHF156.19500 NPR
5 CHF780.97500 NPR
10 CHF1,561.95000 NPR
20 CHF3,123.90000 NPR
50 CHF7,809.75000 NPR
100 CHF15,619.50000 NPR
250 CHF39,048.75000 NPR
500 CHF78,097.50000 NPR
1000 CHF156,195.00000 NPR
2000 CHF312,390.00000 NPR
5000 CHF780,975.00000 NPR
10000 CHF1,561,950.00000 NPR