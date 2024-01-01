100 Nepalese rupees to Argentine pesos

Convert NPR to ARS at the real exchange rate

100 npr
696.48 ars

₨1.000 NPR = $6.965 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
NPR to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.96486.9648
Low6.85406.5890
Average6.90816.7841
Change1.62%5.70%
1 NPR to ARS stats

The performance of NPR to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.9648 and a 30 day low of 6.8540. This means the 30 day average was 6.9081. The change for NPR to ARS was 1.62.

The performance of NPR to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.9648 and a 90 day low of 6.5890. This means the 90 day average was 6.7841. The change for NPR to ARS was 5.70.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 NPR6.96482 ARS
5 NPR34.82410 ARS
10 NPR69.64820 ARS
20 NPR139.29640 ARS
50 NPR348.24100 ARS
100 NPR696.48200 ARS
250 NPR1,741.20500 ARS
500 NPR3,482.41000 ARS
1000 NPR6,964.82000 ARS
2000 NPR13,929.64000 ARS
5000 NPR34,824.10000 ARS
10000 NPR69,648.20000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Nepalese Rupee
1 ARS0.14358 NPR
5 ARS0.71790 NPR
10 ARS1.43579 NPR
20 ARS2.87158 NPR
50 ARS7.17895 NPR
100 ARS14.35790 NPR
250 ARS35.89475 NPR
500 ARS71.78950 NPR
1000 ARS143.57900 NPR
2000 ARS287.15800 NPR
5000 ARS717.89500 NPR
10000 ARS1,435.79000 NPR