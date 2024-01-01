5 Norwegian kroner to Omani rials
Convert NOK to OMR at the real exchange rate
|1 NOK to OMR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0365
|0.0368
|Low
|0.0349
|0.0349
|Average
|0.0355
|0.0359
|Change
|-3.69%
|-1.04%
1 NOK to OMR stats
The performance of NOK to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0365 and a 30 day low of 0.0349. This means the 30 day average was 0.0355. The change for NOK to OMR was -3.69.
The performance of NOK to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0368 and a 90 day low of 0.0349. This means the 90 day average was 0.0359. The change for NOK to OMR was -1.04.
|Conversion rates Omani Rial / Norwegian Krone
|1 OMR
|28.44170 NOK
|5 OMR
|142.20850 NOK
|10 OMR
|284.41700 NOK
|20 OMR
|568.83400 NOK
|50 OMR
|1,422.08500 NOK
|100 OMR
|2,844.17000 NOK
|250 OMR
|7,110.42500 NOK
|500 OMR
|14,220.85000 NOK
|1000 OMR
|28,441.70000 NOK
|2000 OMR
|56,883.40000 NOK
|5000 OMR
|142,208.50000 NOK
|10000 OMR
|284,417.00000 NOK