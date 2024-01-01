10 Norwegian kroner to Omani rials

Convert NOK to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 nok
0.352 omr

kr1.000 NOK = ر.ع.0.03516 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03650.0368
Low0.03490.0349
Average0.03550.0359
Change-3.69%-1.04%
1 NOK to OMR stats

The performance of NOK to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0365 and a 30 day low of 0.0349. This means the 30 day average was 0.0355. The change for NOK to OMR was -3.69.

The performance of NOK to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0368 and a 90 day low of 0.0349. This means the 90 day average was 0.0359. The change for NOK to OMR was -1.04.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Omani Rial
1 NOK0.03516 OMR
5 NOK0.17580 OMR
10 NOK0.35160 OMR
20 NOK0.70319 OMR
50 NOK1.75799 OMR
100 NOK3.51597 OMR
250 NOK8.78993 OMR
500 NOK17.57985 OMR
1000 NOK35.15970 OMR
2000 NOK70.31940 OMR
5000 NOK175.79850 OMR
10000 NOK351.59700 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Norwegian Krone
1 OMR28.44170 NOK
5 OMR142.20850 NOK
10 OMR284.41700 NOK
20 OMR568.83400 NOK
50 OMR1,422.08500 NOK
100 OMR2,844.17000 NOK
250 OMR7,110.42500 NOK
500 OMR14,220.85000 NOK
1000 OMR28,441.70000 NOK
2000 OMR56,883.40000 NOK
5000 OMR142,208.50000 NOK
10000 OMR284,417.00000 NOK