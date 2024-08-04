5 Norwegian kroner to Mexican pesos

Convert NOK to MXN

5 nok
8.76 mxn

kr1.000 NOK = Mex$1.751 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.75111.7730
Low1.63711.5465
Average1.67781.6592
Change1.98%12.35%
1 NOK to MXN stats

The performance of NOK to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7511 and a 30 day low of 1.6371. This means the 30 day average was 1.6778. The change for NOK to MXN was 1.98.

The performance of NOK to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7730 and a 90 day low of 1.5465. This means the 90 day average was 1.6592. The change for NOK to MXN was 12.35.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mexican Peso
1 NOK1.75107 MXN
5 NOK8.75535 MXN
10 NOK17.51070 MXN
20 NOK35.02140 MXN
50 NOK87.55350 MXN
100 NOK175.10700 MXN
250 NOK437.76750 MXN
500 NOK875.53500 MXN
1000 NOK1,751.07000 MXN
2000 NOK3,502.14000 MXN
5000 NOK8,755.35000 MXN
10000 NOK17,510.70000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 MXN0.57108 NOK
5 MXN2.85540 NOK
10 MXN5.71081 NOK
20 MXN11.42162 NOK
50 MXN28.55405 NOK
100 MXN57.10810 NOK
250 MXN142.77025 NOK
500 MXN285.54050 NOK
1000 MXN571.08100 NOK
2000 MXN1,142.16200 NOK
5000 MXN2,855.40500 NOK
10000 MXN5,710.81000 NOK