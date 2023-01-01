1 Mexican peso to Norwegian kroner

Convert MXN to NOK

1.00000 MXN = 0.61380 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:57 UTC
MXN to NOK conversion chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.058187.9891.43511.647870.966418.4138
1GBP1.1540711.2211101.5441.656181.901731.1152921.2504
1USD0.94510.818934183.15751.35631.557390.913317.4027
1INR0.01136510.009847980.012025410.016310.01872820.01098280.209274

Compare exchange rates

Send money with Wise
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Norwegian Krone
1 MXN0.61380 NOK
5 MXN3.06901 NOK
10 MXN6.13801 NOK
20 MXN12.27602 NOK
50 MXN30.69005 NOK
100 MXN61.38010 NOK
250 MXN153.45025 NOK
500 MXN306.90050 NOK
1000 MXN613.80100 NOK
2000 MXN1227.60200 NOK
5000 MXN3069.00500 NOK
10000 MXN6138.01000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Mexican Peso
1 NOK1.62919 MXN
5 NOK8.14595 MXN
10 NOK16.29190 MXN
20 NOK32.58380 MXN
50 NOK81.45950 MXN
100 NOK162.91900 MXN
250 NOK407.29750 MXN
500 NOK814.59500 MXN
1000 NOK1629.19000 MXN
2000 NOK3258.38000 MXN
5000 NOK8145.95000 MXN
10000 NOK16291.90000 MXN