50 Norwegian kroner to Moroccan dirhams

Convert NOK to MAD at the real exchange rate

50 nok
44.97 mad

kr1.000 NOK = د.م.0.8995 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NOK to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.93690.9512
Low0.89380.8938
Average0.90960.9267
Change-3.99%-2.91%
View full history

1 NOK to MAD stats

The performance of NOK to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9369 and a 30 day low of 0.8938. This means the 30 day average was 0.9096. The change for NOK to MAD was -3.99.

The performance of NOK to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9512 and a 90 day low of 0.8938. This means the 90 day average was 0.9267. The change for NOK to MAD was -2.91.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Moroccan Dirham
1 NOK0.89948 MAD
5 NOK4.49740 MAD
10 NOK8.99479 MAD
20 NOK17.98958 MAD
50 NOK44.97395 MAD
100 NOK89.94790 MAD
250 NOK224.86975 MAD
500 NOK449.73950 MAD
1000 NOK899.47900 MAD
2000 NOK1,798.95800 MAD
5000 NOK4,497.39500 MAD
10000 NOK8,994.79000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Norwegian Krone
1 MAD1.11176 NOK
5 MAD5.55880 NOK
10 MAD11.11760 NOK
20 MAD22.23520 NOK
50 MAD55.58800 NOK
100 MAD111.17600 NOK
250 MAD277.94000 NOK
500 MAD555.88000 NOK
1000 MAD1,111.76000 NOK
2000 MAD2,223.52000 NOK
5000 MAD5,558.80000 NOK
10000 MAD11,117.60000 NOK