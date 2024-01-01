10 Moroccan dirhams to Norwegian kroner

Convert MAD to NOK at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = kr1.107 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:39
MAD to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NOK
1 MAD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.12991.1299
Low1.09911.0765
Average1.11271.0982
Change0.12%1.13%
1 MAD to NOK stats

The performance of MAD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1299 and a 30 day low of 1.0991. This means the 30 day average was 1.1127. The change for MAD to NOK was 0.12.

The performance of MAD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1299 and a 90 day low of 1.0765. This means the 90 day average was 1.0982. The change for MAD to NOK was 1.13.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Norwegian Krone
1 MAD1.10711 NOK
5 MAD5.53555 NOK
10 MAD11.07110 NOK
20 MAD22.14220 NOK
50 MAD55.35550 NOK
100 MAD110.71100 NOK
250 MAD276.77750 NOK
500 MAD553.55500 NOK
1000 MAD1,107.11000 NOK
2000 MAD2,214.22000 NOK
5000 MAD5,535.55000 NOK
10000 MAD11,071.10000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Moroccan Dirham
1 NOK0.90325 MAD
5 NOK4.51627 MAD
10 NOK9.03254 MAD
20 NOK18.06508 MAD
50 NOK45.16270 MAD
100 NOK90.32540 MAD
250 NOK225.81350 MAD
500 NOK451.62700 MAD
1000 NOK903.25400 MAD
2000 NOK1,806.50800 MAD
5000 NOK4,516.27000 MAD
10000 NOK9,032.54000 MAD