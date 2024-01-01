Convert MAD to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 Moroccan dirhams to Norwegian kroner

10 mad
10.69 nok

د.م.1.000 MAD = kr1.069 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:24
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Norwegian Krone
1 MAD1.06925 NOK
5 MAD5.34625 NOK
10 MAD10.69250 NOK
20 MAD21.38500 NOK
50 MAD53.46250 NOK
100 MAD106.92500 NOK
250 MAD267.31250 NOK
500 MAD534.62500 NOK
1000 MAD1,069.25000 NOK
2000 MAD2,138.50000 NOK
5000 MAD5,346.25000 NOK
10000 MAD10,692.50000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Moroccan Dirham
1 NOK0.93524 MAD
5 NOK4.67619 MAD
10 NOK9.35237 MAD
20 NOK18.70474 MAD
50 NOK46.76185 MAD
100 NOK93.52370 MAD
250 NOK233.80925 MAD
500 NOK467.61850 MAD
1000 NOK935.23700 MAD
2000 NOK1,870.47400 MAD
5000 NOK4,676.18500 MAD
10000 NOK9,352.37000 MAD