250 Norwegian kroner to Ghanaian cedis

Convert NOK to GHS at the real exchange rate

250 nok
341.33 ghs

kr1.000 NOK = GH¢1.365 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.38921.3892
Low1.33971.2330
Average1.36251.3364
Change-1.72%10.31%
1 NOK to GHS stats

The performance of NOK to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3892 and a 30 day low of 1.3397. This means the 30 day average was 1.3625. The change for NOK to GHS was -1.72.

The performance of NOK to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3892 and a 90 day low of 1.2330. This means the 90 day average was 1.3364. The change for NOK to GHS was 10.31.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NOK1.36531 GHS
5 NOK6.82655 GHS
10 NOK13.65310 GHS
20 NOK27.30620 GHS
50 NOK68.26550 GHS
100 NOK136.53100 GHS
250 NOK341.32750 GHS
500 NOK682.65500 GHS
1000 NOK1,365.31000 GHS
2000 NOK2,730.62000 GHS
5000 NOK6,826.55000 GHS
10000 NOK13,653.10000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Norwegian Krone
1 GHS0.73244 NOK
5 GHS3.66217 NOK
10 GHS7.32435 NOK
20 GHS14.64870 NOK
50 GHS36.62175 NOK
100 GHS73.24350 NOK
250 GHS183.10875 NOK
500 GHS366.21750 NOK
1000 GHS732.43500 NOK
2000 GHS1,464.87000 NOK
5000 GHS3,662.17500 NOK
10000 GHS7,324.35000 NOK