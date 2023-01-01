1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Norwegian kroner

Convert GHS to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
964.05 nok

1.00000 GHS = 0.96405 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:47 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GHS to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.0469587.12191.433541.6490.961818.5428
1GBP1.1539311.2081100.5321.654191.902821.1098521.397
1USD0.955150.827746183.2151.369251.575050.9186517.7113
1INR0.01147820.009947080.012017110.01645440.01892750.01103950.212838

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Norwegian Krone
1 GHS0.96405 NOK
5 GHS4.82025 NOK
10 GHS9.64051 NOK
20 GHS19.28102 NOK
50 GHS48.20255 NOK
100 GHS96.40510 NOK
250 GHS241.01275 NOK
500 GHS482.02550 NOK
1000 GHS964.05100 NOK
2000 GHS1928.10200 NOK
5000 GHS4820.25500 NOK
10000 GHS9640.51000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NOK1.03729 GHS
5 NOK5.18645 GHS
10 NOK10.37290 GHS
20 NOK20.74580 GHS
50 NOK51.86450 GHS
100 NOK103.72900 GHS
250 NOK259.32250 GHS
500 NOK518.64500 GHS
1000 NOK1037.29000 GHS
2000 NOK2074.58000 GHS
5000 NOK5186.45000 GHS
10000 NOK10372.90000 GHS