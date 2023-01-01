10 Ghanaian cedis to Norwegian kroner

Convert GHS to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 ghs
9.64 nok

1.00000 GHS = 0.96408 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:46 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GHS to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.0469587.10831.433481.648740.9617518.5421
1GBP1.1538711.2081100.5161.654131.902521.1097321.3962
1USD0.955150.827746183.2021.36921.57480.918617.7106
1INR0.011480.009948630.012018910.01645630.01892750.01104060.212863

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Norwegian Krone
1 GHS0.96408 NOK
5 GHS4.82039 NOK
10 GHS9.64078 NOK
20 GHS19.28156 NOK
50 GHS48.20390 NOK
100 GHS96.40780 NOK
250 GHS241.01950 NOK
500 GHS482.03900 NOK
1000 GHS964.07800 NOK
2000 GHS1928.15600 NOK
5000 GHS4820.39000 NOK
10000 GHS9640.78000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Ghanaian Cedi
1 NOK1.03726 GHS
5 NOK5.18630 GHS
10 NOK10.37260 GHS
20 NOK20.74520 GHS
50 NOK51.86300 GHS
100 NOK103.72600 GHS
250 NOK259.31500 GHS
500 NOK518.63000 GHS
1000 NOK1037.26000 GHS
2000 NOK2074.52000 GHS
5000 NOK5186.30000 GHS
10000 NOK10372.60000 GHS