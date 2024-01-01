1 thousand Norwegian kroner to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert NOK to ANG at the real exchange rate

1,000 nok
163.47 ang

kr1.000 NOK = ƒ0.1635 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NOK to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NOK to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16970.1713
Low0.16230.1623
Average0.16520.1671
Change-3.68%-1.06%
View full history

1 NOK to ANG stats

The performance of NOK to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1697 and a 30 day low of 0.1623. This means the 30 day average was 0.1652. The change for NOK to ANG was -3.68.

The performance of NOK to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1713 and a 90 day low of 0.1623. This means the 90 day average was 0.1671. The change for NOK to ANG was -1.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Norwegian kroner

NOK to USD

NOK to EUR

NOK to INR

NOK to GBP

NOK to SEK

NOK to KRW

NOK to PLN

NOK to DKK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 NOK0.16347 ANG
5 NOK0.81736 ANG
10 NOK1.63472 ANG
20 NOK3.26944 ANG
50 NOK8.17360 ANG
100 NOK16.34720 ANG
250 NOK40.86800 ANG
500 NOK81.73600 ANG
1000 NOK163.47200 ANG
2000 NOK326.94400 ANG
5000 NOK817.36000 ANG
10000 NOK1,634.72000 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Norwegian Krone
1 ANG6.11727 NOK
5 ANG30.58635 NOK
10 ANG61.17270 NOK
20 ANG122.34540 NOK
50 ANG305.86350 NOK
100 ANG611.72700 NOK
250 ANG1,529.31750 NOK
500 ANG3,058.63500 NOK
1000 ANG6,117.27000 NOK
2000 ANG12,234.54000 NOK
5000 ANG30,586.35000 NOK
10000 ANG61,172.70000 NOK