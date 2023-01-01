5 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Norwegian kroner

Convert ANG to NOK at the real exchange rate

5 ang
30.01 nok

1.00000 ANG = 6.00256 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:43 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

ANG to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.0492587.31031.434691.645370.964418.3959
1GBP1.1555411.2124100.8861.657781.901211.114421.2563
1USD0.953050.82481183.21211.367351.568140.919217.5324
1INR0.01145340.009912140.012017510.01643210.0188450.01104650.210695

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Norwegian Krone
1 ANG6.00256 NOK
5 ANG30.01280 NOK
10 ANG60.02560 NOK
20 ANG120.05120 NOK
50 ANG300.12800 NOK
100 ANG600.25600 NOK
250 ANG1500.64000 NOK
500 ANG3001.28000 NOK
1000 ANG6002.56000 NOK
2000 ANG12005.12000 NOK
5000 ANG30012.80000 NOK
10000 ANG60025.60000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 NOK0.16660 ANG
5 NOK0.83298 ANG
10 NOK1.66596 ANG
20 NOK3.33192 ANG
50 NOK8.32980 ANG
100 NOK16.65960 ANG
250 NOK41.64900 ANG
500 NOK83.29800 ANG
1000 NOK166.59600 ANG
2000 NOK333.19200 ANG
5000 NOK832.98000 ANG
10000 NOK1665.96000 ANG