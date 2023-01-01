1 Netherlands Antillean guilder to Norwegian kroner

Convert ANG to NOK at the real exchange rate

1 ang
6.00 nok

1.00000 ANG = 5.99963 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

ANG to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.0495587.33231.435051.645580.9644518.3999
1GBP1.1552711.2125100.8911.657851.901071.114221.2566
1USD0.952750.824742183.20931.36731.567890.918917.5312
1INR0.01145050.009911660.012017910.01643210.01884270.01104320.210688

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilder

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Norwegian Krone
1 ANG5.99963 NOK
5 ANG29.99815 NOK
10 ANG59.99630 NOK
20 ANG119.99260 NOK
50 ANG299.98150 NOK
100 ANG599.96300 NOK
250 ANG1499.90750 NOK
500 ANG2999.81500 NOK
1000 ANG5999.63000 NOK
2000 ANG11999.26000 NOK
5000 ANG29998.15000 NOK
10000 ANG59996.30000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 NOK0.16668 ANG
5 NOK0.83338 ANG
10 NOK1.66677 ANG
20 NOK3.33354 ANG
50 NOK8.33385 ANG
100 NOK16.66770 ANG
250 NOK41.66925 ANG
500 NOK83.33850 ANG
1000 NOK166.67700 ANG
2000 NOK333.35400 ANG
5000 NOK833.38500 ANG
10000 NOK1666.77000 ANG