100 Norwegian kroner to Netherlands Antillean guilders
Convert NOK to ANG at the real exchange rate
|1 NOK to ANG
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1697
|0.1713
|Low
|0.1623
|0.1623
|Average
|0.1652
|0.1671
|Change
|-3.68%
|-1.06%
|View full history
1 NOK to ANG stats
The performance of NOK to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1697 and a 30 day low of 0.1623. This means the 30 day average was 0.1652. The change for NOK to ANG was -3.68.
The performance of NOK to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1713 and a 90 day low of 0.1623. This means the 90 day average was 0.1671. The change for NOK to ANG was -1.06.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Norwegian Krone
|1 ANG
|6.11727 NOK
|5 ANG
|30.58635 NOK
|10 ANG
|61.17270 NOK
|20 ANG
|122.34540 NOK
|50 ANG
|305.86350 NOK
|100 ANG
|611.72700 NOK
|250 ANG
|1,529.31750 NOK
|500 ANG
|3,058.63500 NOK
|1000 ANG
|6,117.27000 NOK
|2000 ANG
|12,234.54000 NOK
|5000 ANG
|30,586.35000 NOK
|10000 ANG
|61,172.70000 NOK